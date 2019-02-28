Tyler Harvey: Unable to play Tuesday
Harvey (foot) did not play in Tuesday's win over the Vipers.
Both Harvey and Dusty Hannahs were unable to play Tuesday, leaving the majority of the critical minutes off the bench to the likes of Markel Crawford and Nino Johnson. It remains to be seen if Harvey or Hannahs will be able to return in short order.
