Tyler Johnson: Waived by Suns

Johnson (knee) was waived by the Suns on Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

With roughly $7 million remaining on Johnson's deal for this season, it's somewhat of a surprising move by Phoenix, though the team had made it clear Johnson was not viewed as a part of their future. The 27-year-old averaged just 5.7 points in 16 minutes per game for the Suns, but he's expected to draw some interest around the league in what's been a fairly dry buyout and free agency market.