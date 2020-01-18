Tyler Nelson: Ineffective in 26 minutes
Nelson finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 26 minutes during Firday's loss to the Mad Ants.
Nelson was unable to get much going on either side of the ball, finishing with a bone dry stat line despite playing 26 minutes. The Fairfield university alum's struggled to provide anything outside of three-pointers this season, though he's scoring from distance at a reasonable rate. On the year, Nelson's hitting 44.4 percent of his treys on 3.5 attempts per game.
