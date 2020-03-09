Play

Tyler Nelson: Logs five minutes Sunday

Nelson scored two points (1-1 FG) in Sunday's loss to Agua Caliente.

Since joining Texas on Feb. 28, Nelson has played in only two contests for a combined six minutes. The 24-year-old spent most of the season with Greensboro, where he averaged 6.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game.

