Tyler Nelson: Minimal impact in loss

Nelson posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two assists in 10 minutes during Saturday's loss to Westchester.

Nelson was unable to get anything going as he continues to see around 10 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old has seen his playing time erode slightly since last year despite shooting an outstanding 48.0 percent from behind the arc on 3.6 attempts per game. Unfortunately, Nelson's defense and lack of developed rebounding or passing skills have rendered his shooting largely ineffective.