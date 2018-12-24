Tyler Nelson: Miserable shooting performance
Nelson scored eight points (2-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and registered three rebounds along with two assists over 28 minutes Saturday against Rio Grande Valley.
Nelson couldn't find his shooting touch in a 109-103 loss for his squad, hitting on just 18.2 percent of his attempts from the field. This was an uncharacteristic performance for the 23-year-old guard, who's knocking down shots from the floor at a clip of 44.2 percent over 13 games this year. He'll aim to bounce back in Greensboro's next matchup and should have plenty of chances to do so.
