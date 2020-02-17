Play

Tyler Nelson: Scores 10 points off bench

Nelson managed 10 points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in 23 minutes Thursday against the Herd.

Aside from an adequate scoring outing, Nelson contributed nothing statistically. While the sharpshooter out of Fairfield has excelled from behind the arc, he doesn't offer enough elsewhere to be worthy of fantasy consideration in the majority of formats.

