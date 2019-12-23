Tyler Nelson: Scores 11 off bench

Nelson supplied 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals and two assists in 10 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Bayhawks.

Nelson was a sparkplug off the bench, swiping a season-best four passes and drilling three threes. Despite seeing a relatively limited role with the Swarm this year, Nelson continues to be a knock-down shooter and is currently hitting 47.2 percent of his 3.3 long-range attempts per game.