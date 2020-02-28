Tyler Nelson: Traded to Legends
Nelson was traded to the Legends on Thursday.
In two seasons with the Swarm, Nelson averaged 7.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game over the course of 72 games. The 24-year-old will look to find more opportunity with a change of scenery in Texas.
