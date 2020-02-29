Tyler Roberson: Dealt to South Bay
The Agua Caliente Clippers traded Roberson to the Skyforce on Thursday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 G League Draft.
Roberson hasn't played a huge role during his time with the Clippers this season, but he is averaging 6.1 points and 4.4 boards over 13.4 minutes per tilt. He will give the G League Lakers some depth up front
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...