Tyler Roberson: Dealt to South Bay

The Agua Caliente Clippers traded Roberson to the Skyforce on Thursday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 G League Draft.

Roberson hasn't played a huge role during his time with the Clippers this season, but he is averaging 6.1 points and 4.4 boards over 13.4 minutes per tilt. He will give the G League Lakers some depth up front

