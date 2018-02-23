Tyler Roberson: Double-double in loss

Roberson totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists during Thursday's 119-93 loss to visiting South Bay.

This was the 23-year-old's fourth straight game with more than 10 rebounds, and he was also able to produce his fourth double-double this season. Roberson has solidified himself recently as a force in the paint for Agua Caliente as he is averaging 10.5 rebounds over his last six games.