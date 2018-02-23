Tyler Roberson: Double-double in loss
Roberson totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists during Thursday's 119-93 loss to visiting South Bay.
This was the 23-year-old's fourth straight game with more than 10 rebounds, and he was also able to produce his fourth double-double this season. Roberson has solidified himself recently as a force in the paint for Agua Caliente as he is averaging 10.5 rebounds over his last six games.
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...