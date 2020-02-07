Tyler Roberson: Nets 12 in loss
Roberson posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and a steal in Thursday's G League loss to Texas.
Roberson's last double-digit scoring game came on Jan. 25 and was also of the 12-point variety. The 25-year-old is averaging just 5.5 points and 4.5 boards across 17 contests this season.
