Tyler Roberson: Plays 33 minutes

Roberson played 33 minutes in Tuesday's 116-111 win over Austin, finishing the game with 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.

Roberson trailed only guards Manu Lecomte and Jerome Robinson in minutes despite coming off the bench, likely in part to Angel Delgado's seven minutes of court time. It remains to be seen if Delgado was injured, but if he's out, expect Roberson to fill in for the 2018 mid-season G League All-NBA player at center.