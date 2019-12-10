Play

Tyler Roberson: Sees court in loss

Roberson scored three points (1-1 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added one assist during Monday's G League loss to the Hustle.

The performance marked Roberson's second game of the season. He had been riding the bench of late. The Syracuse product is averaging 16 minutes and seven points per game in those appearances.

