Tyler Roberson: Sits out third straight
Roberson did not play in Tuesday's loss to the Vipers.
That marks the third-straight game Roberson has ridden the pine for the entirety of the contest. He last saw action Jan. 3 when he scored six points in 12 minutes off the bench against Maine.
