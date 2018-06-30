Tyler Ulis: Becomes free agent
Ulis was waved Saturday by the Suns, SScott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
The young point guard will hit the free agent market after averaging 7.8 points 4.4 points in Phoenix during his sophomore season. With the team's recent draft addition of Elie Okobo, Ulis found himself as the odd man out, playing the role of a guard who had trouble from deep, where he only shot 28.8 percent. He'll hit the free agent market with two years of experience despite only being 22.
