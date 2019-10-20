Tyler Ulis: Let go by Sacramento
Ulis (groin) was waived by the Kings on Sunday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Ulis missed the entire preseason with a groin strain, and that, combined with the fact that the Kings already had decent depth at point guard, has led to the point guard failing to make the final roster. Assuming Ulis clears waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent to start the regular season.
More News
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Best Fantasy basketball picks, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times