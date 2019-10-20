Play

Ulis (groin) was waived by the Kings on Sunday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Ulis missed the entire preseason with a groin strain, and that, combined with the fact that the Kings already had decent depth at point guard, has led to the point guard failing to make the final roster. Assuming Ulis clears waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent to start the regular season.

