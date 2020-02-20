Tyler Ulis: Logs 16 minutes Wednesday
Ulis scored six points (3-8 FG), adding three rebounds and four assists in a loss to Agua Caliente on Wednesday.
Ulis was back on the court Wednesday after sitting out Stockton's previous two games. The 24-year-old has struggled through an injury-plagued season, taking part in only eight contests and averaging 12.3 minutes per game.
