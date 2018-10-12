Ulis was waived by the Warriors on Friday.

Ulis played a significant role for the Suns last season, seeing 23.4 minutes per game and averaging 7.8 points, 4.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal. However, the Warriors did not feel he would warrant a roster spot this year. Ulis may be able to find minutes elsewhere considering his NBA experience.

