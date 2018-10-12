Tyler Ulis: Released by Warriors
Ulis was waived by the Warriors on Friday.
Ulis played a significant role for the Suns last season, seeing 23.4 minutes per game and averaging 7.8 points, 4.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal. However, the Warriors did not feel he would warrant a roster spot this year. Ulis may be able to find minutes elsewhere considering his NBA experience.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...