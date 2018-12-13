Tyler Ulis: Unable to play Wednesday
Ulis (undisclosed) did not play in Wednesday's loss to Long Island.
Ulis has missed the last five games with an unidentified injury, joining V.J. Beachem on the bench for an extended absence. Ulis will aim to try and take the court Friday against Canton.
