Ulis (undisclosed) did not participate in Thursday's game against the Red Claws.

Ulis was one of four Windy City players to get the night off. The two-way player didn't participate in Tuesday's G League contest against Westchester as he was with his NBA affiliate, so it's unclear if this designation was due to injury, or just simply a means for Windy City to rest their guard.

