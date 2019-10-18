Tyler Zeller: Let go by Denver
Zeller was waived by the Nuggets on Friday.
Zeller received a training camp deal from the Nuggets about a month ago, but he was unable to do enough to crack the final roster. Should he clear waivers, he'll be back to being a unrestricted free agent.
