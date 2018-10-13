Zeller was waived by the Bucks on Saturday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Zeller played a solid role for the Bucks last season, seeing 16.9 minutes per game and averaging 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. However, several frontcourt acquisitions, such as Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova, meant Zeller's role would be minimized. There's a strong chance Zeller finds NBA work elsewhere as a depth option at center at some point in the season.