Key and the Raptors have agreed to a deal, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

After spending the majority of last year with the G League's Raptors 905, Key has landed back with the Raptors organization ahead of training camp. The 26-year-old guard is likely in a position to compete for a two-way spot this fall. Last year, Key averaged 5.7 points, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 17.3 minutes per game over 26 G League regular-season outings.