Tyrell Terry: Declares for NBA Draft
Terry officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The freshman started 31 games for Stanford in 2019-20, averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists while shooting nearly 41 percent from beyond the arc and 89.1 percent from the free throw line. Terry is currently considered a borderline-first-round pick, and it's possible he could end up returning to school if he's unable to raise his stock over the next few months.
