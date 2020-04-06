Tyrell Terry: Declares for NBA Draft

Terry officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The freshman started 31 games for Stanford in 2019-20, averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists while shooting nearly 41 percent from beyond the arc and 89.1 percent from the free throw line. Terry is currently considered a borderline-first-round pick, and it's possible he could end up returning to school if he's unable to raise his stock over the next few months.