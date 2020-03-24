Tyrese Haliburton: Officially enters draft

Haliburton officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on Tuesday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports.

One of the elite guard prospects in the upcoming draft class, the sophomore out of Iowa State averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals before suffering a season-ending wrist injury in February. He also shot better than 41 percent from three-point range in both of his seasons at Iowa State, potentially making him a fit off the ball as well. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Haliburton currently projects as a lottery selection.