Haliburton is projected as the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft in Jonathan Givony of ESPN's latest mock draft.

The sophomore out of Iowa State has skyrocketed up draft boards over the last two years after arriving in Ames as a relatively unheralded prospect. Haliburton has great size for the guard position and is an above-average passer who's comfortable playing both on and off the ball. Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 22 games for the Cyclones last season before a wrist injury cut his season short in February.