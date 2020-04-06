Tyrese Maxey: Leaving Kentucky for draft

Maxey announced Monday that he'll forgo his final three seasons at Kentucky to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The 19-year-old's decision to leave Kentucky comes as little surprise, as most draft outlets have been projecting Maxey as a potential late-lottery selection. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard battled some consistency issues during his lone season in Lexington but still produced some solid numbers across the board, averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Though he mostly played in an off-the-ball role during his time at Kentucky while sharing the floor with fellow draft early entrant Ashton Hagans, Maxey's unreliable shooting from the outside -- he converted only 29.2 percent of his three-point attempts in 2019-20 -- may make him a better fit at point guard early on during his NBA career.