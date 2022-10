Flowers was picked by Wisconsin with the 23rd pick in the 2022 G League Draft.

Flowers went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing his college ball for Long Island. The forward averaged 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while making 45.4 percent of his shots and 39.0 percent of his three-point tries as a sixth-year senior.