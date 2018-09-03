Wallace agreed to an offer sheet with the Pelicans on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN, the deal is for two years at the minimum and is partially guaranteed. Wallace spent last season on a two-way contract with the Clippers, but was a key member of the rotation when injuries occurred. He finished the year playing in 30 games, while averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 28.4 minutes. Considering the solid play, Wallace understandbly earned interest elsewhere in the league and has now agreed to an offer sheet with New Orleans. However, Wallace is currently a restricted free agent, so the Clippers will have the opportunity to match the offer. Wallace would provide the Pelicans with a strong defender and potential ball-handler in the second unit if his offer isn't matched.