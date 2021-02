Wallace notched 25 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 36 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss against Lakeland.

Wallace was coming off a 25-point performance the last time out, and he extended his strong scoring run since he's now delivered at least 20 points in three of his appearances to date. He should be treated as Agua Caliente's main offensive threat going forward.