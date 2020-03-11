Tyrone Wallace: Claimed by Agua Caliente
The G League Clippers claimed Wallace from the available player pool Monday, RealGM reports.
Wallace was placed on waivers by the Hawks in mid-December and has now been added to a G League squad affiliated with another club. The 2016 second-round selection will likely play a sizable role with the club as he aims to catch the eye of NBA scouts.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...