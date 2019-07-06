Tyrone Wallace: Cut by Clippers
The Clippers waived Wallace on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wallace was bumped from the roster in the aftermath of the Clippers' impending signing of free agent Kawhi Leonard and deal with the Thunder to acquire Paul George. Though he saw action in 62 games with the Clippers in 2018-19, he struggled to find a foothold in the club's deep backcourt rotation, averaging just 10.1 minutes per contest. The 25-year-old likely won't have to wait long to find a new home elsewhere.
