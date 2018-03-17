Tyrone Wallace: DNP-Foot Friday
Wallace did not play during Friday's 113-95 loss at Reno due to a left foot injury.
It's unclear exactly how Wallace injured his left foot but it was significant enough to make him sit out for Friday's game. Consider him a game-time decision for Agua Caliente's next game Sunday at Texas. The 23-year-old out of California has been a dominating offensive force this season, averaging 22.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
