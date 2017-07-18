Wallace had his Draft Rights renounced by the Jazz on Tuesday, officially making him a free agent, Keith Smith of Real GM reports.

Wallace was the 60th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He spent last season in the G-League, posting 14.8 points (45.3 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from three), 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 26.8 minutes per game. At 6-foot-6, Wallace has great size and athleticism at the point guard slot -- though, as is evidenced by his shooting splits in the G-League, he struggles to shoot the rock from beyond the arc.