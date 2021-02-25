Wallace recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss against Long Island.

Palmer was the only Agua Caliente player that reached the 20-point mark, though that shouldn't be much of a surprise since he's been a reliable scoring threat for them all year long. Wallace is a four-year G League veteran and has responded to that label by being one of the leaders in this team. He's averaging 19.3 points per tilt while shooting an impressive 47.7 percent from the field.