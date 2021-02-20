Wallace posted 28 points (9-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's win over Canton.

Wallace has been one of Agua Caliente's top performers this season and has certainly made a name for himself as a scorer, as he is currently averaging 19.2 points per game through his first five G League appearances. He has scored at least 15 points in all but one game and has already surpassed the 20-point mark twice. This 28-point output was the season-best mark for him.