Tyrone Wallace: Poor shooting performance
Wallace totaled 19 points (6-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals during Thursday's 113-105 home win over the Vipers.
The third leading scoring in the G League, Wallace actually had a rough shooting performance (31.6 percent) on his way to 19 points Thursday. Incredibly, the 23-year-old out of California has not scored less than 13 points in a game this season, as he has proven his capability to score at a high rate. Wallace is averaging 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game with Agua Caliente.
