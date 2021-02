Wallace notched 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss to Delaware.

Wallace ended as one of two Agua Caliente players that surpassed the 20-point mark, but he struggled from deep and that has been a major concern for him so far. The 26-year-old veteran is making just 23.1 percent of his long-range shots through his first three games of the campaign.