Wallace posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four steals and an assist across 29 minutes in Friday's win over Iowa.

Wallace was one of three Agua Caliente players that ended with 15 points, and he also left his mark by ending just three boards shy of a double-double and by recording a team-high four steals. He's putting up strong numbers in his first two appearances of the season and seems to be a player that might be able to contribute on both ends of the court on a steady basis.