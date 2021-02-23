Wallace had 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Wallace had a rough shooting night, something that affected most of the Agua Caliente players in this loss -- they shot 37 percent from the field and 26 percent from three-point range in the loss. However, Wallace still provided value in other categories and remains a capable fantasy asset. He's averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in seven appearances this season.