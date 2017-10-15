Play

Wallace failed to make the Clippers' final roster, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The last pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Wallace had a slim chance of making the Clippers' roster. He has yet to see time in the NBA. With the news, Wallace will seemingly look for work in the G-League.

