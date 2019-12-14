Play

Wallace was waived by the Hawks on Saturday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Wallace will become a free agent after being waived by the Hawks on Saturday morning. The third-year guard, who's seen his playing time slip season-to-season since his impressive rookie year with the Clippers in 2017-18, could be a candidate for other teams in need of guard depth. So far this season, Wallace was averaging just 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes across 14 games.

