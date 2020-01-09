Play

Tyrrel Tate: Added by Capital City

The Go-Go acquired Tate via the available player pool Wednesday.

Tate is unlikely to find a major role with Capital City out of the gates but could find some spare minutes. His last G League action came in 2017-18, when he averaged 2.5 points and 1.7 boards over 12 minutes per game mainly with the Charge.

