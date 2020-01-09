Tyrrel Tate: Added by Capital City
The Go-Go acquired Tate via the available player pool Wednesday.
Tate is unlikely to find a major role with Capital City out of the gates but could find some spare minutes. His last G League action came in 2017-18, when he averaged 2.5 points and 1.7 boards over 12 minutes per game mainly with the Charge.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...