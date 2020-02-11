Tyrrel Tate: Rejoins Capital City
The Go-Go picked up Tate via the availableplayer pool Tuesday.
Tate spent a week with the club in January before being waived, so there's no guarantee he's around for the long haul. He averaged just 6.2 minutes per contest in his three appearances with the club, suggesting his role will remain minimal even if he sticks around.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...