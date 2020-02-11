Play

Tyrrel Tate: Rejoins Capital City

The Go-Go picked up Tate via the availableplayer pool Tuesday.

Tate spent a week with the club in January before being waived, so there's no guarantee he's around for the long haul. He averaged just 6.2 minutes per contest in his three appearances with the club, suggesting his role will remain minimal even if he sticks around.

