Etienne recorded 15 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes during Sunday's 131-113 win over Capital City.

Etienne caught fire from three-point range en route to a season-high 15 points. Across six games, the 23-year-old has averaged 5.5 points in 16.7 minutes per game.