Etienne produced 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-108 loss to Maine.

Etienne continues to provide sporadic scoring production off the bench for College Park. He's scored in double figures nine times, including two of his last three appearances, but he's still averaging just 6.2 points across 30 appearances this season.