Etienne scored five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in 12 minutes during Friday's 120-116 loss to the Herd.

Etienne scored for the first time since Dec. 21, when he notched 14 points in a loss to South Bay. Across 20 appearances, he's averaging 6.3 points in 17.7 minutes per game.