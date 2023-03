Etienne totaled 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 loss to Windy City.

With numerous players sidelined, Etienne exploded for a season-high 22 points off the bench. Across 46 appearances, he's averaging just 6.5 minutes per game, but he could see an increased role if College Park continues to have a lengthy injury report.