Etienne mustered two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to the Raptors 905.

Etienne continues to garner a modest bench role for College Park, but he did make an impact defensively Tuesday, posting at least one steal and one block in the same game for the fourth time this season. Across 45 appearances, he's averaging 6.2 points, 1.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.